DSI widens probe into iCon Group fraud

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is ramping up efforts to investigate more than 300 local victims and at least 30 investors across 10 countries in connection with a high-profile fraud case involving The iCon Group.

Authorities have classified the offences as transnational, involving public fraud and money laundering, says Pol Capt Wisanu Chimtrakul, DSI deputy chief.

He said the case, originally filed as a special case, resulted in charges against 19 suspects of The iCon Group for public fraud, fraudulent borrowing, operating an illegal direct sales business, and other related offences.

The offences occurred in Bangkok and other provinces between Aug 12, 2020, and Aug 31, 2024, prompting damage claims totalling 649.9 million baht.

The case file was submitted to the Office of the Attorney General on Dec 23 of last year.

Following the discovery of additional victims -- both domestic and international -- the DSI chief has approved the separation of the case into three special investigations: money laundering, transnational crime, and additional domestic fraud.

Pol Capt Wisanu leads the investigation, alongside six prosecutors led by Watcharin Phanurat, the deputy director-general of the Investigation Department of the Office of the Attorney General.

The investigation team has begun coordinating with authorities in countries such as Japan, Sweden, and Australia to facilitate interviews with victims.

The team is also accelerating efforts to trace financial transactions and identify assets linked to the accused, in collaboration with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

Previously seized assets have already been handed over to Amlo for further action, said Pol Capt Wisanu.

As for the case which concerns the 300 domestic victims, Pol Lt Col Anon Untrijan, director of DSI's Bureau of Illegal Financial Business Crimes, said many victims have yet to file formal complaints.