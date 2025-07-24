Benefits to axeing bulbul's status: govt

Listen to this article

A red-whiskered bulbul is a popular cage bird among Thais due to its melodious songs. (Photo: Bird Conservation Society of Thailand)

The government has pointed out what it sees as the "benefits" of removing the red-whiskered bulbul, or nok krong hua juk, from the list of protected wildlife species.

It aims to support both conservation and the economy, says Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

A working group has been set up by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to study the bird's population, control illegal hunting, and prevent captive birds from returning to the wild.

The group will assess potential impacts over the next three months before making recommendations.

The move aims to allow for regulated breeding and ownership of the bird, which is popular among Thais. Mr Chalermchai said responsible ownership can help prevent extinction and stimulate a bird-related economy.

Addressing concerns that de-listing may lead to increased poaching, he said officials would be able to verify whether a bird was bred in captivity or taken from the wild. "If we continue to ban it completely, people may capture wild birds secretly," he warned.

"Instead, we should engage with bird lovers, support their efforts, and work together on conservation." If any rules are violated, the species could be reinstated as protected, he added.

DNP Director-General Atthapol Charoenchansa said the working group will survey wild populations and propose safeguards against poaching and escapes.

Their findings will be submitted to the Wildlife Conservation Committee and then the cabinet for final approval.

He said the red-whiskered bulbul trade is estimated to be worth over one billion baht.

With proper regulation, wild birds can be kept separate from those in captivity, allowing Thailand to benefit from both conservation and economic opportunities.