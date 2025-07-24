Dr Keskamol's 'time is up'

Listen to this article

Phattarapong: Seeking 'fairness' Phattarapong's Facebook page

Lawyer Phattarapong Supakson, 42, better known as "Aun", has become a viral sensation overnight after revealing the Election Commission (EC) has decided to pursue criminal charges against Senator Keskamol Pleansamai, ruling that she attempted to mislead voters during her election campaign by falsely claiming to be a professor.

The EC has submitted the case to the Supreme Court's Election Division for consideration.

Mr Phattarapong -- who lodged this complaint against Dr Keskamol -- received notification of the EC's decision on Saturday.

He said on Monday: "Her time is up" and insisted there was no reason for the EC to delay further action.

Mr Phattarapong said the EC concluded Dr Keskamol falsely claimed the title of "professor" in her application, which could constitute public deception and a violation of election laws.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a 20-year ban from voting.

The case has sparked widespread public interest, especially on social media, and his statements and updates on it have been widely shared. His rapid rise to prominence has made him a household name in legal and political circles.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Mr Phattarapong said he is set to unveil new evidence in what's become widely known as the "Professor Kes" case tomorrow.

The case centres on Dr Keskamol, 45, who was selected last year as one of 200 new senators, having received the top score of 79 votes.

Mr Phattarapong alleges that Dr Keskamol misled the public regarding her qualifications and her appointment raises questions about the EC's transparency.

"It's time this case is brought to completion. It's long overdue and represents a direct challenge to public power," he said.

While earlier critics targeted Dr Keskamol's PhD, Mr Phattarapong's legal argument was more specific: the nomination required a professorship, not merely a doctorate. Without this distinction, he insists, the case risks being dismissed as "not guilty."

His efforts have prompted a review and possible revision of her credentials to reflect a professorship, underscoring his influence on the proceedings.

Mr Phattarapong recalled his formative years in a rural village, where he witnessed unqualified individuals -- such as failed local council candidates and retired teachers -- being recruited into politics through networks of village heads and rural development volunteers.

"I tried to collect evidence and raise concerns, but nothing ever progressed. Then came the Dr Keskamol case, and I realised the public was seeing what I had seen for years. Her unusually high vote count raised immediate red flags," he said.

Mr Phattarapong's pursuit of justice comes from a personal place.

He studied law at Ramkhamhaeng University after his own family became entangled in a legal dispute during his childhood -- an experience that left a lasting impression. Later, he studied English in Australia and completed military service before beginning his legal career as a criminal defence attorney in 2010. He has represented clients from major correctional facilities, including Klong Prem and Bamrat Naradun hospital.

His breakthrough came with the high-profile "Lawyer Tum" case in May 2023. Mr Phattarapong initiated the investigation that led to the arrest of celebrity lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd and his wife, Patthitta, on fraud and money laundering charges. Following that case -- coinciding with the general election -- his name began gaining traction.

Given his political background, Mr Phattarapong has not escaped criticism. Opponents have accused him of organising or supporting protests, including claims that he provided logistics and food supplies.

He denies any coordination but says his actions are guided by principle, not partisanship.

"My fight isn't focused on individuals -- it's about fairness. What frustrates me most is that, when we face political injustice, no one steps up to protect the public interest. Everyone just protects their own," he said.

"When the Senate selection committee refuses to investigate, we need to go back to the root of the problem -- the selection process and the political structures that support it."

Mr Phattarapong also expressed disappointment in the opposition's inaction.

"I submitted a formal letter to the leader of the opposition. The response I got was, 'That's just how the selection system works.' I completely disagree. If the opposition party -- the biggest one in parliament -- is just going to accept this and remain silent, then what are they even there for?"