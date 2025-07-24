Army seals border with Cambodia, closes temple ruins

Thai combat engineers take part in a mine-clearing operation in Ubon Ratchathani on July 21. (Photo: Second Army Region)

The commander of the Second Army Region suspended visits to the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temple ruins in Surin province and sealed the border with Cambodia on Thursday, following a landmine explosion that injured five Thai soldiers on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang signed the order on Wednesday, saying Cambodia had committed an “inhumane act” in violation of sovereignty and the Ottawa Treaty by using landmines.

The act was “grave threat to peace and stability along the border of both countries,” the commander’s order read.

His order prohibits all border crossings by vehicles, people, trade and tourists, while the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temple ruins were closed for “security system improvement”.

Cambodian troops on Thursday morning opened fire on a Thai position near the temple area ruins in Surin, the army said.

Lt Gen Boonsin said the closure order was aimed at protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and territory and the safety of Thai citizens’ lives and property and at expressing Thailand’s opposition to the use of anti-personnel landmines.