Cambodian rockets kill four Thai civilians in two provinces

Listen to this article

A police officer inspects a house in Kap Choeng district of Surin after rockets fired by Cambodian forces struck civilian targets on Thursday morning. (Photo: Royal Thai Army public relations)

Four civilians have been reported dead in two separate incidents involving Cambodian rocket fire that struck communities in two Thai provinces on Thursday morning.

Two people were killed and two injured when BM-21 rockets fired from Cambodia struck a village in Kap Choeng district of Surin province, where evacuations of up to 40,000 residents to emergency shelters were under way.

District chief Sutthiroj Charoenthanasak confirmed that two rockets struck the village at 9.40am while residents were awaiting evacuation. Four people were wounded, with two later dying at hospital: a 12-year-old child and an adult.

Authorities were evacuating people from 86 villages to emergency shelters at schools in the neighbouring Prasat district. Mr Sutthiroj said shelter capacity was adequate and most evacuees had arrived safely.

Officials have not yet surveyed the attack site due to concerns over continued Cambodian artillery fire, the district chief added.

In Kap Choeng district of Surin, patients were being evacuated from Phanom Dong Rak and Kap Choeng hospitals after rockets fell near the Ta Muen temple ruins. Further casualty reports were not immediately available.

In Si Sa Ket province, two people were reported killed and many other civilians hurt when Cambodian rockets fell into a supermarket at a petrol station in Ban Phue in Kanthararak district, provincial governor Watthana Phutthichat said.

Fire and Rescue Thailand said the two deaths at the supermarket were students. A Thaipbs reporter said their bodies were found in the ruins.

The 2nd Army Region posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page at 11.30am.