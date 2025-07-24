Thaksin accuses Hun Sen of ordering first strike

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. (Bangkok Post file photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has accused Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen of commanding the cross-border attacks that killed Thai civilians on Thursday, declaring Thailand now has legitimate grounds for military retaliation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, at 12.17pm, Thaksin claimed Hun Sen ordered the morning bombardment of Thai territory after laying explosive traps along the border, violating international law and neighbourly ethics.

The attacks left two Thai soldiers with severe leg injuries requiring amputations, along with civilian casualties.

"Thailand has exercised patience and restraint, and we have been following international law and fulfilling our duties as a good neighbour," Thaksin wrote. "From now on, Thai forces can respond according to tactical plans, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can determine various measures with legitimacy."

Thaksin's statement marks the strongest political response yet to the border clash, which saw Cambodian forces fire BM-21 rockets at Thai military positions and civilian areas, prompting the evacuation of up to 40,000 residents from 86 villages.

Former prime minister Hun Sen commented in a Facebook post on Thursday: “Cambodia’s soldiers have no choice but to fight back.”

He called on Cambodians to remain calm, adding that they did not need to buy rice to store in panic.