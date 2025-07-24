Flooding remains in North

Listen to this article

Water level at a historic temple, Wat Phumin, in Nan was measured at over two metres on Thursday morning. (Photo: Nan Public Relations Office)

Many areas in the northern provinces of Nan, Phayao and Chiang Rai are still affected by flooding as persistent rain is expected to continue throughout Thursday.

The Meteorological Department reported that Wipha weakened from a tropical storm into a depression on Wednesday and is expected to downgrade further as a low-pressure system, moving along the monsoon trough in northern Thailand, upper Laos and Myanmar on Friday and Saturday.

In Nan, governor Chainarong Yongwai said this was the most severe flooding in 47 years. All 15 districts in the province were flooded. Rainfall records on Thursday showed districts in the upper part had over 300 millimetres of accumulation, such as Bo Kluea, Tha Wang Pha, Pua and Chiang Klang.

The major measuring gauge in Tha Wang Pha recorded water at 14.51 metres, decreasing by five centimetres per hour. Water in Muang district was measured at 9.43m and increasing by 2cm per hour.

The internet signal in Muang district was unavailable due to electricity cuts to prevent dangers to the public. Mobile internet vehicles were deployed to assist residents.

Helicopters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation were operating to help affected households.

Rain is expected to continue pouring across Nan until Thursday night. Although water levels might decrease, flooding will expand to more areas, Mr Chainarong said. He advised residents in unflooded areas to stay alert.

In Chiang Rai, flooding mainly affected Thoeng district, with water levels higher than Wednesday, affecting several premises, according to the provincial public relations office. Several roads were damaged by floods and landslides, with some closed to motorists.

In Phayao, eight districts were flooded, affecting over 1,700 households, according to governor Ratthaphon Naradisorn, who was speaking at a war room meeting with the Interior Ministry.

The Yom and Ing rivers are the main waterways flowing into the province, with persistent rain causing flooding along both for over 50 kilometres.

The water situation should stabilise within two to three days, Mr Ratthaphon said. Chiang Kham Hospital was surrounded by about 50cm of floodwater, and patients were evacuated by military vehicles.

The Ministry of Public Health reported that five hospitals were affected by flooding. They included Wiang Sa, Chiang Klang and Tha Wang Pha hospitals in Nan; Thoeng in Chiang Rai; and Chiang Kham in Phayao.

The government had set up emergency centres in some affected areas, with mental health crisis teams on standby.

The weather agency forecasted that 22 provinces across Thailand would experience more heavy rain on Thursday: