Paetongtarn condemns Cambodia's 'first strike'

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. (File photo)

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has condemned Cambodia for initiating violence along the Thai border and declared her full support for all government, military and diplomatic retaliation measures within international legal frameworks.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 2.25pm, Ms Paetongtarn said Cambodia had violated international law and human rights principles by firing first and launching long-range attacks into Thai territory, affecting both officials and innocent civilians.

"I condemn Cambodia for the use of violence and act of aggression along the Thai border, by which the Cambodian side initiated the use of arms and fired into Thai territory — impacting both officials and innocent civilians," she wrote. "Such action constitutes a clear violation of international legal norms, especially fundamental human rights and ethical principles."

Ms Paetongtarn, who is also the culture minister, emphasised that Thailand had consistently pursued diplomatic dialogue with patience and restraint to prevent escalation, believing peace was the best path to resolving international conflicts.

She confirmed her backing for responsive measures following security briefings. "I fully support all responsive actions taken by the government, the armed forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within the framework of international law and principles," she stated.

The daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra expressed hope that ongoing measures would swiftly end the violence and restore peace, while sending moral support to military personnel defending national sovereignty and civilians in affected areas.

She urged citizens to follow government safety protocols to preserve lives and property, describing this as her "highest priority" amid the border crisis.

Ms Paetongtarn was suspended as premier pending a ruling over her leaked phone conversation with Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen.