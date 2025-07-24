Foreign Ministry condemns Cambodian attacks

A general view in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia, after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia and said it would expel Cambodia's ambassador, following a landmine incident that injured Thai soldiers and recent clashes along the disputed border between the two countries, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned Cambodia’s attacks on Thailand, following landmine explosions that injured Thai soldiers as well as artillery strikes on military and civilian targets.

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said that Thailand had decided to downgrade diplomatic ties, recalling its ambassador and calling on Cambodia to do the same, in response to Cambodia’s premeditated actions which violate Thailand’s sovereignty and international law.

He said Thailand remains committed to international norms and Asean principles, despite provocations. "We are defending ourselves reasonably to protect our sovereignty and the lives of Thai people," said the spokesman.

A National Security Council (NSC) meeting will discuss further steps and coordinate measures across diplomatic, security and border management sectors.

Mr Nikorndej added that Thailand had not received aid requests from other Asean members regarding the border conflict. The decision to recall the Thai ambassador was a serious but measured step, aiming to avoid full severance of bilateral relations while maintaining communication channels for de-escalation.

Regarding Thais in Cambodia, he said around a few hundreds remained, as the embassy was verifying exact numbers. The Thai government remained focused on protecting its citizens and resolving the crisis diplomatically.

The Thai embassy in Phnom Penh on Thursday urged Thai nationals to leave Cambodia as troops from the two countries clashed over a disputed border area.