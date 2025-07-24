US embassy warns citizens near border during Thai-Cambodian clashes

Photo: US Embassy of Thailand

The United States embassy in Bangkok issued a security alert on Thursday, advising American citizens living near the Thai-Cambodian border to exercise caution and follow guidance from Thai security authorities.

The embassy emphasised the importance of staying informed on the latest developments through local government updates.

According to the embassy’s statement on its official website, reports indicated ongoing clashes along the border, involving rocket and artillery fire between Thai and Cambodian forces.

The situation remained volatile, with casualties confirmed by Thai officials — 12 deaths so far, including 11 civilians and one soldier, and at least 30 injuries. The figures could rise as rescue and emergency efforts continue.

In response to the escalation, the Thai government had ordered the evacuation of residents from the most affected provinces, including Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Buriram.

US citizens in the border areas or travelling nearby are advised to follow security directives issued by Thai authorities. They should remain vigilant, avoid affected zones and stay updated through local news and government sources.

For help or emergencies, US nationals can contact the embassy by phone at 02-205-4000, email at acsbkk@state.gov or visit th.usembassy.gov.