Press groups warn over frontline coverage

Three media professional organisations yesterday issued a joint statement expressing concern for the safety of journalists covering the Thai-Cambodian conflict in high-risk areas following Cambodian attacks that left at least 11 people dead and dozens injured.

In a statement, the Press Council of Thailand, the Thai Journalists Association of Thailand and the National Union of Journalists of Thailand urged their members to strictly follow safety advice and protocols issued by authorities and adhere to responsible news reporting when covering armed conflicts.

The statement stressed the principles of factual reporting without bias, respect for human dignity and public interest. The organisations also advised against using violent images or video clips to boost views.

All media content, especially from social media, should be verified to avoid the spread of inaccurate information, the statement said, adding that if file photos are used, clear dates and context must be provided.

Journalists were also cautioned against providing information or images that could compromise national security operations and were urged to uphold human rights and humanitarian principles, as well as to distinguish between government policy and public opinion.

Media professionals were also encouraged to provide comprehensive coverage using diverse and credible sources. Reports should promote people-to-people ties and support peaceful resolutions to the ongoing border conflict.

The organisations advised newsroom editors to maintain close contact with field reporters to assess risks and ensure the safety of their field staff.

As of yesterday, at least 11 people were killed and 35 others injured after the Cambodian military fired rockets and artillery at several border provinces, including Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Buri Ram.