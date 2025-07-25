Attacks defy international law: Thaksin

Listen to this article

Ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has strongly condemned Cambodia over the launch of a series of attacks along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Thaksin accused Cambodian forces, led by Senate President Hun Sen, of opening fire into Thai territory early yesterday morning.

He stated that these actions, including the prior laying of landmines along the border, constituted a blatant violation of international law and betrayed the principles of good neighbourly relations.

According to Thaksin, who made the post at about noon yesterday, the incidents occurred in the border areas of Ubon Ratchathani, Surin and Si Sa Ket provinces.

He said that two Thai soldiers lost their legs due to landmine explosions, and several civilians were injured in the cross-border attacks.

"The attacks are a clear breach of international law and reflect unethical conduct from a country that claims to be a friendly neighbour."

He said that although Thailand has exercised restraint and pursued diplomatic solutions to ease tensions, the Thai military now has the full authority to retaliate as necessary.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is likewise empowered to implement appropriate international measures in response to the aggression.