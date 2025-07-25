Border tensions erupt

Listen to this article

A BM21 rocket fired from Cambodia strikes a convenience store at a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, sparking a fire that killed eight people and injured 13 others on Thursday. The strike occurred as a school vehicle stopped for snacks en route to a bunker. The site is about 20km from the Thai–Cambodian border. (Photo: Kantharalak police station)

Thailand is calling on the international community to condemn Cambodia's attack on civilian targets in the country, which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people.

As Thai and Cambodian forces traded fire along the border on Thursday, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub insisted that Cambodia was the one who fired the first shot, before condemning the neighbouring country as "inhumane" and "war-hungry".

The army said the confrontation began after Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai positions near the ancient Ta Muean Thom temple in Surin's Phanom Dong Rak district, which is located along the border.

The clashes subsequently spread to six other areas along the Thai-Cambodian border in the province.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said at least 12 Thai citizens -- 11 civilians and one soldier -- were killed in the clashes, while about 30 others sustained various injuries. However, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the attacks resulted in 11 deaths -- 10 civilians and one soldier -- and 28 injuries, including 24 civilians and four military personnel.

A grandmother weeps while carrying her 8-year-old grandson to hospital after Cambodia fired a rocket into their home in Kap Choeng district, Surin, killing two family members including the boy and injuring two others. ARMY MILITARY FORCE FACEBOOK

Military sources said Cambodian troops have placed multiple-launch rocket systems along the border. They claimed the rocket launchers are pointed towards populated areas, which could worsen the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

In response to the bombardment of Thai homes by Cambodian artillery, the Thai armed forces launched a targeted air operation, with F-16 fighter jets deployed to strike two Cambodian command centres to disperse enemy forces.

The border conflict intensified throughout Thursday, with Cambodian forces firing artillery rounds at about 10 locations in four Thai provinces: Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin.

Thai authorities are currently assessing the full scale of the damage, and emergency services have been mobilised to assist affected communities.

Official response

Mr Jirayu said the Foreign Affairs Ministry will be lodging formal protests with international organisations in response to Cambodia's hostile actions.

He insisted that Cambodian forces initiated the conflict, and blasted their continued use of heavy weaponry against civilian targets.

"We call upon the international community to condemn Cambodia's actions. Cambodia has shown itself to be a nation driven by a hunger for war, with complete disregard for human rights and humanitarian principles of any kind," he said.

The Royal Thai Army has also strongly condemned Cambodia's actions, in particular, its use of force against civilians in Thai territory, saying the strikes constituted a grave breach of international humanitarian principles.

In the statement, the military reaffirmed its commitment to defending national sovereignty and protecting Thai citizens from any act of aggression.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also took to her Facebook page to condemn Cambodia's attacks.

"I condemn Cambodia for the use of violence and act of aggression along the Thai border, by which the Cambodian side initiated the use of arms and fired into Thai territory -- impacting both officials and innocent civilians. Such action constitutes a clear violation of international legal norms, especially fundamental human rights and ethical principles," she said in her post.

F-16s strike back

In response to Cambodia's aggression, the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) deployed F-16 fighter jets to support ground operations along the Thai–Cambodian border.

According to military sources, six jets carried out precision strikes targeting Cambodian artillery positions shelling Thai civilian areas. Specifically, the operation focused on two key Cambodian military installations: the 8th Support Regiment Headquarters and the 9th Support Regiment, which were being used as command centres to coordinate attacks on Thai villages.

The air operation, lasting 20 minutes, was successfully completed without incident. All six F-16 aircraft safely returned to their base.

Around 11.40am, Thai ground forces blocked off a key access route leading up to Phu Makuea in Si Sa Ket to prevent further incursions.

At 4.40pm, the RTAF ordered another airstrike, deploying four F-16 fighter jets to hit Cambodian military positions near the disputed Ta Muean Thom temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin.

According to the sources, the jets successfully hit their designated targets in the southern sector of the temple, and all aircraft returned safely to base following the mission.

This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, which have intensified following earlier clashes and accusations of landmine placements and attacks on civilian targets.