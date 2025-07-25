Injured soldier 'has no regrets'

Gen Wasu Chiamsuk, Assistant Army Commander-in-Chief, right, visits Sgt Maj Pichitchai Boonchula on Thursday in hospital to offer moral support after he lost his right leg to a landmine while patrolling near Chong Arn Ma in Ubon Ratchathani, on July 23. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

UBON RATCHATHANI: A soldier seriously injured by a landmine during a border operation near Chong Arn Ma has said he has no regrets, affirming his commitment to the nation despite losing his right leg.

Sgt Maj Pichitchai Boonchula, a squad leader from Infantry Company 1, 22nd Military Circle, is receiving treatment at Fort Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Warin Chamrap district after stepping on a mine while inspecting an area recently cleared of opposing forces on Wednesday, the second landmine incident after the Chong Bok incident on July 16.

"At the time, I was leading my men to prepare for the next stage of the operation," he said.

"While checking the area, I turned around and stepped on the mine. It was a spot we regularly patrol, and no explosives had ever been detected there."

The Thai unit was carrying out a mission to remove Cambodian forces from the area. Although the number of Cambodian troops present was unknown, Thai soldiers discovered only a temporary shelter used for rain cover.

The area was secured, and Thai authorities are awaiting further negotiations with their Cambodian counterparts, he said.

Sgt Maj Pichitchai said his condition has improved, and his morale remains strong.

"I have no regrets. I was mentally prepared. I'm here for the country," he said.

He urged fellow soldiers to be extra cautious during patrols, noting this was the second landmine incident in the area.

He also called for enhanced training in the use of explosive detection equipment.

Two more soldiers -- Cpl Butthep Jarubanyong and Pvt Jakkrapong Khuadchan -- were admitted late on Wednesday with chest pain and hearing loss caused by the explosion, bringing the total number of injured personnel to seven.

The other injured soldiers were Pvt Supakit Pongthai, Pvt Pisit Senadee, Pvt Seksan Lunjak and Pvt Jakkrit Butrte.