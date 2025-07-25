Nan flood 'worst in 40 years'

Listen to this article

Nan is facing its worst inundation in over 40 years, with floods threatening the northern province's economic heart, as well as its iconic landmarks.

Particularly at risk is Wat Phumin, where floodwaters have reached dangerous levels, threatening the 400-year-old mural Whisper of Love, a national heritage treasure.

Local reports said floodwaters at the historic temple surged to about two metres as of yesterday morning.

A photo shared on the temple's official Facebook page yesterday morning showed the temple's iconic "Pu Man Ya Man" statues nearly submerged by the floodwater, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Despite efforts by monks and volunteers to build makeshift barriers out of sandbags to keep the water out, persistent rainfall and strong currents have overwhelmed their defences.

Rescue workers said water levels rose rapidly overnight, going from ankle-deep to neck-high in just a couple of hours. They said if water levels rise by another 40 centimetres, then the temple's ordination hall and inner sanctum, where the famous mural is located, will be flooded.

Governor Chainarong Wongyai said all government agencies have been mobilised to assist those affected by the floods, especially people living in areas cut off by the rising water.

Meanwhile, in the province's economic heart, floods were reported to have reached 8.86 metres -- almost breaking the previous record.

Temporary shelters have been set up, while food, medicine, and clean water are being distributed to affected areas, said the governor.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, said the government held an emergency meeting with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Wednesday to assess the situation across the country.

With over 30 provinces currently under close monitoring, he said the government has set up emergency response teams, both at the central and provincial levels, which will be working around the clock to provide information and assistance.

"This is a natural disaster. The suffering of the people is our suffering. We have deployed every available resource to address the situation as best we can," Mr Phumtham said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said the government has activated the National Disaster Response Command to coordinate relief efforts in 22 at-risk provinces as storm Wipha passes through the country.

Officials have been instructed to immediately drain water from high-risk zones and evacuate elderly and vulnerable residents. Early warning alerts are being disseminated via multiple platforms, including mobile phone Cell Broadcast systems operated by AIS, TRUE, and NT.

The DDPM reported that as of Wednesday, the Nan River had overflowed its banks in multiple districts, particularly in tambon Nai Wiang, Du Tai, and Kong Khwai in Muang district, and in tambon Tha Naow, Na Pang, Muang Tuet, and Fai Kaeo in Phu Phiang district.

The Ministry of Public Health reported that five hospitals in Nan, Chiang Rai and Phayao are affected by the floods. In Nan, preparations are underway to evacuate 844 patients from affected hospitals.

The floods in Nan have reached levels comparable to the devastating 1981 floods.

Nearly all districts along the Nan River basin -- Chalerm Prakiat, Bo Klue, Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Muang, and Wiang Sa -- have been affected.