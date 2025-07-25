Service charge may go up

The Transport Ministry has told Airports of Thailand (AoT) to explore the possibility of raising the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for departing passengers at six major airports under its supervision.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said an increase of 100 baht is under consideration.

The study will compare Thailand's rates to those at major international airports, including those in Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. The results are expected by September.

According to Mr Suriya, the current PSC rates collected in Thailand may be below the global average. If confirmed, the ministry sees a need to raise the fees to ensure that the AoT has sufficient revenue to improve airport services, particularly to fund expansion projects at Suvarnabhumi Airport, including the development of the southern terminal.

"Most departing passengers are foreign tourists. Many countries charge higher PSCs than Thailand. If our study supports an increase, we believe it is justifiable as the revenue will go towards much-needed improvements."

He insisted the move is not linked to AoT's liquidity or any commercial income shortfall but is aimed at aligning the fee structure with international benchmarks and reflecting the actual service costs.

Paveena Chariyathitiphong, acting AoT president, confirmed the study is already underway.

She said the primary goal is to boost income and reinvest in transforming Thailand's airports into aviation hubs for Asia. The review will consider facility upgrades, particularly to improve convenience for transit passengers.

Upon conclusion of the study, the AoT will submit its proposal to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Civil Aviation Board, with the goal of implementing the new rates before the end of the year.

At present, the AoT charges: 730 baht per international departing passenger, and 130 baht per domestic departing passenger.