Thai military reports more clashes with Cambodia, says artillery and rockets fired

UK advises against travel to parts of Cambodia and Thailand

A soldier rides a military vehicle in Buri Ram province on Friday, after Thailand scrambled an F-16 fighter jet to bomb targets in Cambodia following artillery volleys from both sides. (Photo: Reuters)

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops took place along their border for a second day early on Friday, with Cambodia using heavy weapons including artillery and rockets, Thailand's military said.

"Cambodian forces have conducted sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems," it said in a statement. "Thai forces have responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation."

The Second Army Region on Friday urged people to avoid entering the border areas as clashes continued in several locations.

The armed clashes at the border in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces on Thursday killed 12 Thai civilians and 20 were injured, according to the Royal Thai Army.

Britain's Foreign Ministry on Thursday has advised against all but essential travel to parts of Cambodia and Thailand following the worst fighting between the countries in 13 years.

The US embassy in Thailand has advised American citizens leaving near the border to exercise caution and follow guidance from Thai security authorities.