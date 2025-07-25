Cambodia's Hun Sen deletes military map photo after brief Facebook post

Listen to this article

A deleted picture of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen examining large-scale military maps (Photo: Facebook/Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia)

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen briefly posted a photograph on his personal Facebook page showing himself examining large-scale military maps before hastily deleting the image.

On Friday, people observed that Hun Sen had removed a specific photograph showing detailed maps spread across a command table, with the former premier and his team gathered around them. Within minutes, only the map photograph was deleted, leaving other images that showed the general atmosphere of the military command centre.

Many observers believe Hun Sen was concerned that operational details visible in the maps might be compromised. Military experts identified the maps as 1:100,000 scale charts conforming to Article 2 of Cambodia's constitution, originally produced between 1933-1953 and internationally recognised between 1963-1969.

Hun Sen's Facebook page has been used to counter reports in Thai media suggesting he had left the country. The posts emphasise that he remains actively involved in command operations against "Thai invaders".

Hun Sen stated he is currently participating in video conferencing and military coordination alongside the current Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Army Commander-in-Chief, and military commanders at all levels in operations against Thai forces.