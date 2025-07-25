Thai army calls Hun Sen a war criminal, denies Preah Vihear temple claims

Cambodia's former prime minister, centre right, reviews a map alongside officials. (Photo: Facebook/Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia)

The Royal Thai Army has strongly condemned systematic attacks on Thai civilian targets by Cambodian forces, whilst dismissing claims that Thai troops have seized the disputed Preah Vihear temple as "fake news".

Civilian attacks

Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, said on Thursday that long-range weapons had targeted urban communities, hospitals and schools, resulting in numerous casualties amongst innocent civilians.

"These barbaric acts have senselessly claimed lives and inflicted injuries upon numerous innocent civilians," said Maj Gen Vithai.

The army cited evidence implicating Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen in the attacks, characterising the targeting of civilians as war crimes and a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Thailand has called upon international organisations and the global community to conduct independent investigations to ensure appropriate punishment for the perpetrators.

The army emphasised its solidarity with those affected by the attacks and demanded an immediate cessation of violence against Thai civilians.

Preah Vihear claims

Deputy Army spokesman Gen Richa Suksuvanond denied claims that Thai forces had seized the Preah Vihear temple area, calling them fake news.

Preah Vihear temple in Cambodia. (File photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

He said military operations are limited to responding to Cambodian military targets and areas where Cambodian forces have encroached into Thai territory.

The clarification comes amid heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, where the ancient Preah Vihear temple has long been a source of territorial disputes between the two nations. The temple, awarded to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962, remains a sensitive issue in bilateral relations.