Cambodian nationals throng Chanthaburi border checkpoint to return home

Numerous Cambodian nationals, many of them migrant workers, gather at Ban Laem permanent checkpoint in Chanthaburi province, to return to their home country on Friday morning. (Photo: Chanthaburi public relations office)

More than 2,000 Cambodian nationals have crossed back into their home country via Ban Laem permanent checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi on Friday morning, following renewed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border near Ta Muen Thom temple ruins.

RAdm Charamphakorn Promphakorn, deputy commander of the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command, said on Friday morning that Cambodian nationals gathered at Ban Laem checkpoint in tambon Thepnimit in large numbers to cross back into their country.

The Chanthaburi Marine Task Force issued a special directive to facilitate the safe and orderly movement of both Thai and Cambodian nationals wanting to return to their respective countries, he said.

The border checkpoint has been temporarily opened for cross-border movement from 9am to 3pm daily, effective from Thursday.

Officials have been deployed to provide assistance and ensure a smooth passage for those returning.

Thai nationals wanting to re-enter the country through the same checkpoint will also be given the same assistance.

Belongings of Cambodian nationals are seen in front of Ban Laem permanent checkpoint in Chanthaburi province on Friday morning. (Photo: Chanthaburi public relations office)

Troops from Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire on Friday in two lower northeastern provinces bordering Cambodia following the clashes on Thursday.

Thailand's Second Army Region reported clashes from before dawn in Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces and said Cambodia had used artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems.

Authorities said 100,000 people had been evacuated from conflict areas on the Thai side.