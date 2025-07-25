Five Thai districts bordering Cambodia deemed unsafe

Listen to this article

A man looks at his house damaged by a Cambodian rocket that landed in tambon Sri Wichen, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Areas up to 40 kilometres inland from the border in five districts in Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces are considered risky as they fall into the firing ranges of rockets deployed by Cambodian forces, the Royal Thai Army said on Friday.

The Second Army Region said on Friday that Phu Sing, Khun Han and Kantharalak districts in Si Sa Ket province and Nam Yuen and Nam Khun districts in Ubon Ratchathani province were not safe due to the range of rocket launchers used in continued armed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

Cambodia's BM-21 multiple rocket launchers have a firing range of 20 kilometres, while Type-90B of the PHL-81, another more formidable rocket launcher, possesses a maximum operational distance of 40 kilometres, it added.

The army renewed a warning to people living in the range of the Cambodian weapons to immediately evacuate for safety. Thailand has already moved about 130,000 residents living along the border in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces to shelters for safety.

The Second Army Region did not explain why only five districts in the two provinces were at risk. Thailand has two more provinces in the northeastern region bordering Cambodia – Buri Ram and Surin.

The exchanges of gunfire and artillery on Thursday took place in all four provinces.

The warning was issued amid fresh armed clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in at least three locations starting before dawn on Friday. They were areas near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district and Phu Makhua in Si Sa Ket's Kantharalak district.

Kantharalak is one of the border districts suffering the most from the fighting. One of the most shocking scenes was at a PTT petrol station at Ban Phue, which was heavily damaged by a BM-21 rocket on Thursday, killing eight civilians and injuring 13 others, most of them in a 7-11 convenience store on the premises.

The Second Army Region said soldiers and Border Patrol Police in charge of explosive ordnance disposal had safely collected all pieces of exploded devices, and rescue volunteers had removed the bodies of people trapped in the debris.