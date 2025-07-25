Thailand-Cambodia border clashes won't become war: Phumtham

A Cambodian military service member stands on a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, around 40km from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched for a second day, in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai voiced confidence on Friday that the ongoing armed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border would not escalate into a full-blown war between the two countries

Mr Phumtham said the current incidents had not reached a level that warranted concern over a wider conflict. “What we are seeing now are armed skirmishes, not war,” he said after chairing a meeting of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation.

The deputy prime minister, who is overseeing security affairs, is acting as government leader following the suspension of Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership.

He said Thailand remained willing to hold talks with Cambodia to bring an end to the cross-border exchange of gunfire and artillery, but insisted that any dialogue must be preceded by a halt to Cambodian military operations, which he said had triggered the confrontation.

The clashes have so far been confined to four northeastern provinces: Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani — all under the responsibility of the Second Army Region.

Mr Phumtham said Thai security agencies were working to prevent the conflict from spreading beyond these areas and to keep the situation under control.

The Thai-Cambodian border also stretches through Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat. Sa Kaeo falls under the jurisdiction of the First Army Region, while the Royal Thai Navy oversees border security in Chanthaburi and Trat.