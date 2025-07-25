Thailand, Cambodia clash in at least 9 locations along border

Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in nine areas on Friday as the border battle between the two rival neighbours entered the second day.
The Royal Thai Army (RTA) said clashes took place in two spots in Ubon Ratchathani province, four in Si Sa Ket and another three in Surin.
The flashpoints were:
- Anmah pass, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani
- Chong Bok pass, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani
- Phu Makhua, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket
- Sam Tae pass, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket
- Ta Thao pass, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket
- Wat Kaew Sikha Khiri Sawara, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket
- Chong Chom pass, Kab Choeng district, Surin
- Ta Khai ruins, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin
- Ta Muan Thom ruins, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin
Cambodia deployed soldiers and tanks and used artillery and rockets in the fight, the RTA said. They were countered by Thai tanks, heavy weapons and soldiers.
There were no reports of clashes in the border area in Buri Ram as of noon on Friday.
“The enemy has reinforced a large number of troops, forcing Thailand to adjust the strategy,” the Thai army said, referring to the battlefield near Ta Kwai.
The Royal Thai Air Force reportedly sent F-16 fighters to warn the Cambodian army in the border area in Kantharakal not to use its heavy weaponry to target civilians.
Houses in four tambons in Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin, one in Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani and three in Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket were damaged with no casualties reported.
Thailand has moved about 63,000 more people to shelters located further from the border to avert rocket attacks by Cambodia, taking the total to at least 130,000, according to the RTA.