Thailand, Cambodia clash in at least 9 locations along border

A Thai military mobile unit fires towards Cambodia's side after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday near the border in Surin province. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in nine areas on Friday as the border battle between the two rival neighbours entered the second day.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) said clashes took place in two spots in Ubon Ratchathani province, four in Si Sa Ket and another three in Surin.

The flashpoints were:

Anmah pass, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani

Chong Bok pass, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani

Phu Makhua, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket

Sam Tae pass, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket

Ta Thao pass, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket

Wat Kaew Sikha Khiri Sawara, Kantharaklak district, Si Sa Ket

Chong Chom pass, Kab Choeng district, Surin

Ta Khai ruins, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin

Ta Muan Thom ruins, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin

Cambodia deployed soldiers and tanks and used artillery and rockets in the fight, the RTA said. They were countered by Thai tanks, heavy weapons and soldiers.

There were no reports of clashes in the border area in Buri Ram as of noon on Friday.

“The enemy has reinforced a large number of troops, forcing Thailand to adjust the strategy,” the Thai army said, referring to the battlefield near Ta Kwai.

The Royal Thai Air Force reportedly sent F-16 fighters to warn the Cambodian army in the border area in Kantharakal not to use its heavy weaponry to target civilians.

Houses in four tambons in Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin, one in Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani and three in Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket were damaged with no casualties reported.