751 schools in border areas closed following clashes with Cambodia.

A house is badly damaged by a Cambodian rocket that landed in tambon Sri Wichen, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province on Friday. Education authorities have ordered the closure of 751 schools located in high-risk areas along the Thai-Cambodian border following escalating tensions. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has ordered the temporary closure of 751 schools located in high-risk areas along the Thai-Cambodian border following escalating tensions.

Obec secretary-general Thanu Wongjinda said on Friday that the decision was made in response to recent clashes near the Thai-Cambodian border.

The move was in response to recent border violence, particularly in the wake of artillery shelling by Cambodian forces that hit a convenience store inside a PTT petrol station in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province on Thursday.

The attack resulted in multiple casualties, including the death of a Mathayom 3 (Grade 9) female student.

According to a report from Rattikorn Thongnet, director of the Secondary Educational Service Area Office for Sisaket and Yasothon provinces, schools situated near the conflict zone were instructed to evacuate students and suspend classes immediately.

All schools were also directed to strictly follow Obec’s emergency response protocols and monitor student safety closely, said Mr Thanu.

Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has ordered immediate psychological and welfare support for affected students and their families.

The minister has outlined short-term (7–30 days) and long-term (3–12 months) recovery measures to prevent students from falling out of the education system, provide mental health support during displacement, and restore educational access in border communities.

Obec will also provide assistance to the families of students affected by the violence, said Mr Thanu.

As of 6pm on Thursday, a total of 751 schools have been temporarily closed.

Ubon Ratchathani Primary Education Area 5: 95 schoolsUbon Ratchathani-Amnat Charoen Secondary Education Area: 4 schoolsSi Sa KetPrimary Education Area 3: 45 schoolsSi Sa Ket Primary Education Area 4: 132 schoolsSi Sa Ket Secondary Education Area: 12 schoolsBuri Ram Primary Education Area 2: 47 schoolsBuri Ram Primary Education Area 3: 34 schoolsBuri Ram Secondary Education Area: 4 schoolsSurin Primary Education Area 3: 233 schoolsSurin Secondary Education Area: 25 schoolsSa Kaeo Primary Education Area 1: 27 schoolsSa Kaeo Primary Education Area 2: 71 schoolsSa Kaeo Secondary Education Area: 7 schoolsChanthaburi Primary Education Area 2: 15 schools

Obec executives and local education officials will conduct urgent field assessments and convene meetings to determine the next steps for educational continuity. Parents will be informed of developments and contingency plans, said the Obec chief.

Previously, Obec had instructed education offices and schools in seven border provinces — Trat, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram — to prepare alternative education models in collaboration with teachers and parents.

Schools have also been advised to strictly follow emergency protocols and remain vigilant for further impacts. Safe school facilities may be repurposed as temporary shelters or aid centres for affected residents in their communities.