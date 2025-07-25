Thai government condemns Cambodia for grave war crime

Listen to this article

Acting Prime Mininster Phumtham Wechayachai announces Thailand's condemnation against Cambodia at Government House in Bangkok on Friday, calling Cambodia's indiscriminate attacks on Thailand grave war crime. (Photo: Government House)

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday condemned Cambodia for committing serious war crimes by firing at Thai communities and hospitals and urged the international community to join in condemning these actions while martial law was expanded.

In a statement read at Government House, Mr Phumtham said that Cambodia was attacking Thailand. He expressed disappointment that Cambodia opened fire despite Thailand’s patience and preference for peaceful solutions according to international laws and humanitarian principles.

He accused Cambodia of violating international laws and humanitarian norms by attacking Thai hospitals and communities more than 20 kilometres from the border since Thursday.

"Thirteen Thai civilians, including children, women and elderly citizens, were killed, and property was greatly damaged," Mr Phumtham said. "This is considered a grave war crime,” Mr Phumtham said.

The Thai foreign affairs minister informed the United Nations secretary-general and the UN Security Council on Thursday about “the indiscriminate attacks, especially those on innocent people.” The minister called for the international community to condemn “this inhumane act.”

Mr Phumtham noted that Thai armed forces limited their retaliations to military targets in Cambodia, acting in self-defence in accordance with international laws.

He added that about 100,000 Thai people had been evacuated from affected areas, and the government instructed all airlines to operate special flights to safely bring Thai nationals back from Cambodia.

Ministers are scheduled to visit the northeastern provinces of Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday to show moral support and ensure local safety.

He emphasised that the border incidents are not a conflict between citizens of the two countries but are “border clashes to protect sovereignty and respond to invaders.”

Meanwhile, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command expanded martial law in the eastern provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, which border Cambodia.

The martial law now covers Kaeng Hang Maew, Khao Khitchakut, Laem Sing, Makham, Muang, Na Yai Am and Tha Mai districts of Chanthaburi, as well as Khao Saming in Trat.

The Second Army Region reported on Friday night that Cambodia attempted to use infantry forces to attack Thai military bases in Chong Bok, Sam Tae, Phu Makhuea, Chong Ta Thao, Prasat Ta Muen and Prasat Ta Kwai areas.