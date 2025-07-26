Thailand calls for UNSC support

Listen to this article

A Thai military mobile unit fires towards Cambodia's side after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade entered its second day in Surin. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand has officially submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), presenting evidence that Cambodia initiated the armed conflict in the latest exchanges of gunfire between the two countries.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday that Cambodia has submitted a letter to the UNSC, requesting an emergency meeting to address the border conflict.

In its letter, Cambodia accuses Thailand of violating its sovereignty -- an accusation Thailand firmly rejects. "This claim is completely contrary to the facts," Ms Maratee said.

Presenting evidence to UN

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already submitted a formal letter to the UNSC to clarify the situation, including evidence that Cambodian forces initiated the violence. Their actions led to numerous Thai casualties, both deaths and injuries, and clearly constitute an act of aggression against Thailand's sovereignty."

She added that Thailand has requested the UNSC President circulate the Thai letter among member states to ensure the international community is fully informed of the facts.

She said a closed-door meeting was held on Friday at 3pm local time in New York to discuss the border situation.

She clarified that such meetings are standard practice when armed clashes occur between states and are not intended for passing any resolutions.

Instead, the session will serve as an official forum for the parties involved, along with the 15 member states of the UN Security Council -- both permanent and non-permanent members -- to present and receive factual information.

Thailand's permanent representative to the UN in New York will attend the session on behalf of the Thai government.

"Cambodia has initiated a series of intense attacks against Thailand, targeting not only military objectives but also causing significant harm to Thai civilians, particularly in residential communities and critical public facilities such as hospitals. These attacks have resulted in multiple deaths and injuries,'' Ms Maratee said.

International law violation

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clear statement condemning the actions of the Cambodian armed forces as a serious violation of international law and has downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia accordingly.

The Thai government is demanding that Cambodia take responsibility for a number of incidents, including cases where Thai soldiers stepped on landmines on July 16 and 23, and immediately cease attacks on all targets, both military personnel and civilians.

Ms Maratee further emphasised that Cambodia's actions violate international law, specifically the First Geneva Convention, which protects state hospitals, and the Fourth Geneva Convention, which safeguards medical units.

In a special cabinet session convened under the framework of the National Security Council on Thursday, the government approved resolutions authorising the armed forces to take necessary actions to safeguard Thailand's sovereignty and downgrade diplomatic ties.

Anwar proposes mediation

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday said that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as Asean chair, contacted him directly by phone on Thursday and discussed the border situation, subsequently posting on his personal Facebook page about his wish to act as a neutral intermediary.

'Civilians as human shields'

The Facebook page "Army Military Force – Reserve" has released footage showing that the Cambodian artillery firing into Thai territory was positioned dangerously close to civilian residential areas.

"Cambodia is using its own civilians as human shields. We have compiled clips from July 24 to 25 July showing Cambodian soldiers placing multiple rocket launcher systems, including BM-21 and RM-70, within communities and agricultural areas in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces."

Thaksin's mood

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra took to the social media platform X late on Thursday to express gratitude for the concern and diplomatic outreach, but said the Thai military should first be allowed to "teach a lesson" to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, whom he described as "deceptive" and whom he likened to the historical figure Phraya Lawaek.

Thaksin's remarks come amid rising tensions and armed clashes along the border, and have sparked debate over the tone and timing of political messaging during such a potentially explosive military standoff.