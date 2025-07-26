RTA dismisses 'fake temple strike' news

Thailand wants to open access to the Preah Vihear temple ruins in Si Sa Ket province to promote tourism with Cambodia. The neighbouring country closed the site to visitors from Thailand 16 years ago due to a border conflict. (File photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has dismissed as groundless Cambodian media reports accusing the Thai military of targeting Cambodian civilians and severely damaging the Preah Vihear temple, a World Heritage site, during Thursday's airstrikes.

In a written statement yesterday, the RTA described these reports as "disinformation" aimed at political manipulation and an attempt to justify unilateral aggression.

The RTA categorically denies these allegations, it said.

Conducted in accordance with self-defence, international law and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), all Thai operations only target military threats, said the RTA.

Cambodian forces, on the other hand, have fired BM-21 rockets and artillery at civilian areas in Thailand, while using "human shields", a grave violation of humanitarian principles, according to the RTA.

Armed with a sense of ethics befitting a professional and modern military, the RTA insisted Thailand avoids strikes that may endanger civilians, despite having the legal right to respond to Cambodia's provocative attacks, it added.

"Thailand follows international rules and acts with reason, not emotion," said the RTA.

Thai air operations, if employed, use precision-guided systems, unlike Cambodia's BM-21 rocket-launching system, which lacks accuracy and control and has resulted in casualties even within Cambodia's own territory, said the RTA.

"The Royal Thai Army has no intention to initiate conflict, but rather to defend Thailand's sovereignty and people with honour, professionalism and full adherence to international norms," said the RTA.

The Khmer Times ran an article yesterday saying shocking evidence had emerged that Thailand had, on Thursday, bombed and damaged the Preah Vihear temple.

Col Richa Suksuwanon, a deputy army spokesman, revealed that at 8.50am yesterday BM-21 rockets landed in three spots in Moo 5 village in tambon Si Wichian in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Two houses and a road section in the village were consequently damaged, but no one was injured as all residents had been evacuated, said the spokesman.

A fresh round of clashes erupted yesterday at around 4am in the Chong Bok and Phu Makua areas in Ubon Ratchathani and in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, according to the Thai army.

Cambodian forces began using heavy artillery, including BM-21 rocket launchers, prompting the forces to return fire.

Elsewhere, at around 4.30am, the Cambodian side opened fire in areas around the aforementioned temple, which prompted the Thai side to respond with "barrage fire", said a source.

The persistent border violence prompted the Royal Thai Navy yesterday to shut indefinitely all marine and land crossings along the Thai-Cambodian border in the coastal provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat.