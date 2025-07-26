148 economic projects allotted B87.3bn in funding

The Budget Bureau has allocated a total of 87.3 billion baht to fund 148 economic stimulus projects, according to Theerarak Saengsanit, deputy permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry.

The allocation accounts for 75.72% of the 115 billion baht stimulus budget approved by the cabinet in June.

The cabinet had earlier approved the 115 billion baht tranche based on the proposal of the economic stimulus policy committee. This forms part of the broader 157-billion-baht stimulus package with a total of 481 projects aimed at revitalising the economy.

Mr Theerarak said that the objective of these projects is to boost short-term economic activity. With about two months remaining in the fiscal year for procurement processes, he urged all agencies with cabinet-approved projects to expedite implementation.

"Agencies must proceed promptly with procurement in order to ensure disbursement in line with planned timelines. This will help generate employment and stimulate economic expansion," he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said that Thailand has submitted a full set of proposals concerning trade negotiations to the US.

"The United States is now carefully reviewing the documents we've provided, which include revised terms as well as responses to specific issues they had asked us to clarify," he said.

When asked how many product categories Thailand has offered with a 0% tariff rate, he declined to give details. However, he added that once a final deal is reached with the US, it will first be subject to parliamentary approval.