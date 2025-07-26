Monks' misconduct draws complaints

Listen to this article

Wat Nakhon Sawan in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province remains open to people wishing to make merit, amid the multiple scandals that forced abbot Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun to leave the monkhood on Saturday. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

More than 100 complaints have been filed with a special centre recently established by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to investigate allegations of misconduct among Buddhist monks, according to Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, the bureau's deputy commissioner.

Investigators have conducted preliminary reviews of the complaints and will proceed with cases where sufficient evidence is available, he said yesterday.

However, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat declined to disclose details, citing the sensitivity of the cases.

Complaints lacking credible evidence will be forwarded to local police for further examination. If no legal grounds are found, the cases will be dismissed, he added.

Among the most recent complaints is one submitted on July 23 against a senior monk in Bangkok's Phasi Charoen district.

A group of individuals accused the acting abbot of Wat Luang Phor Opasi of sexual misconduct and questionable financial management of temple funds. The CIB has not yet assessed whether there is enough supporting information to pursue the case.

This complaint comes in the wake of a broader scandal involving a woman known as "Sika Golf", who is alleged to have had romantic and financial relationships with at least 12 senior monks nationwide.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and reignited debate over the declining moral standards within Thailand's monastic community.

At Wat Dhammamongkol in Bang Na district, one monk, who asked to remain anonymous, recently expressed frustration at the impact such scandals have on other members of the clergy.

"There are so many cases, some are impostors, others simply don't honour their vows," he said. "They tarnish the image of Buddhism and undermine the credibility of monks who are truly devoted."

The fallout from these scandals is being felt far beyond temple walls.

Pensri Boonmee, a 32-year-old florist who runs a shop near Wat Dhammamongkol, said she has noticed a significant drop in foot traffic.

"Every time a scandal hits, there's a decline," she said. "But this time, it feels worse. My regular customers are visiting less frequently, and some have stopped coming altogether."

Another Bangkok resident shared a similar sense of disillusionment.

"I was never deeply religious," they said. "But these scandals have turned my indifference into disgust. We gave monks money, respect, and a platform, and this is what happens when we put them beyond scrutiny. Now, society is paying the price," he said.