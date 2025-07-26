Thailand's letter to the United Nations

A BM21 rocket fired from Cambodia strikes a convenience store at a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, sparking a fire that killed eight people and injured 13 others on Thursday. The strike occurred as a school vehicle stopped for snacks en route to a bunker. The site is about 20km from the Thai–Cambodian border. (Photo courtesy of Kantharalak police station)

The Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations presents its compliments to the Permanent Missions and Permanent Observer Missions to the United Nations and has the honour to inform the latter on the grave situation affecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand as a result of Cambodia's act of military aggression as follows:

1. On 16 and 23 July 2025, Thai army personnels, while conducting a routine patrol along an established route within Thailand's territory, stepped on PMN-2 landmines. As a result, two soldiers sustained severe injuries, leading to permanent disability while the remaining were seriously injured.

All of these PMN-2 landmines found were in new conditions, still with clearly visible markings. Evidence suggest that these landmines were newly planted. As a State Party to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, Thailand has dutifully submitted her annual transparency reports on the implementation of the obligations under the Convention in accordance with article 7.

The reports documented that Thailand completed the destruction of all its stockpile of anti-personnel mines in 2003, and subsequently destroyed all mines retained for training and research purposes in 2019. In contrast, Cambodia's latest report indicates that, as of 31 December 2024, Cambodia continues to retain PMN-2 landmines.

2. On 24 July 2025, at 08.20 hrs. Cambodian soldiers opened fire on a Thai military base at Ta Muen Thom in Surin Province of Thailand, resulting in the immediate injury of two Thai soldiers.

Shortly after, Cambodian troops launched indiscriminate attacks on Thai territory across four provinces of Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. These aggressive, indiscriminate and unlawful acts against Thai civilians have caused serious harms and led to the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives, including women and children.

Civilian infrastructure, including a hospital and a school, also sustained significant damages. As of 14.00 hrs. on 24 July 2025, the attacks had resulted in 11 deaths and 24 injuries, 8 of which are in critical conditions. More than 102,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes.

3. These series of unprovoked armed attacks initiated by the Cambodian Armed Forces constitute a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence between States.

Thailand has exercised utmost restraint against Cambodia's premeditated armed attacks and is compelled to exercise its inherent right of self-defence pursuant to Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. The self-defence measures taken by Thailand are strictly limited in scope, proportionate to the threats and directed solely at neutralizing the imminent danger posed by Cambodian Armed Forces.

4. Thailand further strongly condemns Cambodia's indiscriminate attacks against civilians, civilian objects, and public facilities, particularly hospitals, which constitute a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, specifically Article 18 of the First Geneva Convention (Wounded and sick III. Protection of hospitals) and Article 19 of the Fourth Geneva Convention (Protection of medical units and establishments). Such inhumane acts have caused human suffering and hardship to innocent civilians.

5. Thailand remains firmly committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes and categorically rejects the use of force as a means to resolve international disputes. We call upon the international community to urge Cambodia to immediately cease its hostilities and resume dialogue in good faith. Thailand also reaffirms its readiness to engage through established bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission, which is scheduled to take place in early September 2025, to resolve any outstanding differences.

The Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Permanent Missions and Permanent Observer Missions to the United Nations the assurances of its highest consideration.

Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations, New York 24 July B.E. 2568 (2025)