Chon Buri zoo welcomes litter of squirrel monkeys

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has released some photos of a mother squirrel monkey (Saimiri sciureus) with her newborn riding on her back. The zoo recently welcomed five babies, bringing the total number of squirrel monkeys at the facility to 23. Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri yesterday announced the good health of five squirrel monkeys (Saimiri sciureus) recently born at the facility.

According to zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy, the sex of the monkey infants cannot yet be determined as their mothers are highly protective and do not allow officials to approach them.

He said the babies will cling to their mothers' backs constantly until they are one month old. These new additions bring the total squirrel monkey population at Khao Kheow Open Zoo to 23.

Adult squirrel monkeys typically reach about 30 centimetres (12 inches) in body length, excluding their tails, which are longer than their bodies, averaging around 40cm. The animals are easily recognised by their distinctive black rings around their mouths and noses, and their pink faces, which give them the appearance of wearing a mask.

These monkeys typically live in large groups high in the trees and are known for their agile leaping between branches.

Mr Narongwit said the arrival of the newborns is an indicator of the zoo's high-quality animal care.

Visitors can see the new monkey babies daily in the Wildlife Wonderland section and on the public holiday on July 28, which marks His Majesty the King's birthday. Children under 12 or no taller than 135cm are allowed free entry to the zoo. Last year, the zoo welcomed "Moo Deng", a pygmy hippopotamus who soon became a global star.