King extends patronage to strife-hit

People, including university students, receive food from a royally-sponsored kitchen truck operated by the 3rd Infantry Battalion at a temporary shelter at Surindra Rajabhat University in Surin province on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

His Majesty the King has graciously offered royal patronage to all those injured during the clashes in the Thailand-Cambodia border area. The royal support will also be extended to help restore the homes affected by the fighting.

Maj Gen Noratip Poynok, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Region, on Friday visited an evacuation centre in Sisaket province where more than 5,000 civilians have taken shelter due to the escalating border clashes.

During his visit, he spoke with staff to assess the availability of food, bedding and sanitation and personally met with evacuees to offer comfort and reassurance.

He urged them not to worry about their damaged homes and belongings, promising that once the situation stabilises, military personnel would be sent to assist with repairs.

Maj Gen Noratip expressed confidence that the conflict would subside within seven days.

He also shared news of His Majesty the King's gracious support for those injured in the fighting, saying that all wounded individuals will be taken under royal patronage, and damaged homes will be repaired under royal sponsorship.

Meanwhile, Privy Councillor Gen Paiboon Khumchaya delivered royal relief packages to those affected by the attacks in Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

In Ubon Ratchathani, 200 care packages were provided to officials and 75 to local residents. Gen Paiboon also visited vulnerable groups of evacuees and injured soldiers in hospitals.

In Nam Yuen district, continued artillery fire forced residents to seek safety in bunkers.

Thailand's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the Cambodian military for attacks on civilians and medical facilities, calling them war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law (IHL).

The NHRC demanded that Cambodian forces comply with IHL and halt attacks targeting civilians while urging all parties to cease ethnic hatred, particularly against Cambodian nationals residing peacefully in Thailand.

In a related development, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha submitted recommendations put forward by members of parliament to the government for resolving the conflict and announced plans to visit frontline soldiers and evacuees himself this Friday.