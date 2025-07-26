Over 100k evacuated from four provinces

Civilians are seen at a shelter in Surin province on Friday, after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire for a second day. (Photo: Reuters)

More than 100,000 civilians have been evacuated from the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram following a sharp escalation in border clashes with Cambodia, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.

According to Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat, evacuees are now safely sheltered at 295 designated sites located away from the conflict zones along the border.

The evacuations were coordinated by local leaders and supported by village defence and security volunteers using government-provided vehicles.

As of 10.30pm Thursday, about 56,000 residents from Surin, 17,196 from Si Sa Ket, 17,000 from Buri Ram, and 10,476 from Ubon Ratchathani had been relocated.

Authorities have barred all evacuees from returning to their homes until further notice, citing ongoing security threats. Security forces and police have been deployed to guard evacuated communities and property.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho visited Si Sa Ket yesterday to assess the situation and meet with injured civilians following cross-border attacks on Thursday, which left eight dead in the province.

The worst incident occurred at a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue village in Kantharalak district, where a rocket strike killed seven civilians, including two schoolchildren, after hitting a 7-Eleven store inside the station.

The site is about 20 kilometres from the border.

To minimise the risk of more casualties, Kantharalak and Phusing hospitals began transferring 144 patients to four other state-run hospitals in safer districts.

Mr Chaichana noted that additional emergency medical personnel have been deployed to Si Sa Ket to support local medical teams.

Si Sa Ket health officials confirmed they still have sufficient blood and medical supplies to last at least six days without needing external assistance.

According to the latest reports, 149 temporary shelters with a total capacity of 93,500 people have been set up in Si Sa Ket.

Mental health crisis response teams (MCATT) have been deployed to assess and support those affected.

A dedicated Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for mental health services has also been established, with online channels available to facilitate access to counselling and psychological care.