Group delays anti-PM rally to show unity

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

The "United Front to Defend Thai Sovereignty", a vocal critic of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has postponed its rally from tomorrow till Aug 2 following heightened border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

In its announcement, the movement said that due to the escalation of the border situation, the rally scheduled for tomorrow at Victory Monument has been pushed back to next Sunday.

Leaders of the movement, including Jatuporn Prompan, Nitithorn Lamlua, and Pichit Chaimongkol, met with the Metropolitan Police Division 1 yesterday to officially inform them of the change of date.

The group, which includes former red shirts, yellow shirts and People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) members, as well as academics and some senators, held a mass protest at Victory Monument on June 28 to demand Ms Paetongtarn's resignation over the leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Jatuporn said national interests take precedence, and the movement is now focusing on supporting those on the frontline of the border conflict.

He added that the upcoming rally will also be a demonstration of national unity and support.

When asked about the government's handling of the border dispute, the former red-shirt leader said he has no trust in the current leadership. However, he said, now is not the time to intensify internal pressure.

He said the cabinet ministers responsible for the crisis should show they are up to the task or step down.

The postponement came as government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap called on the movement to hold off its rally. He said it could complicate the situation.

The Cambodian government has been on a campaign to claim ownership of several ancient sites in Thai territory and involve the international community in the dispute, Mr Jirayu noted.

Mr Jirayu said Phnom Penh's aggressive actions would likely continue regardless of which party leads the government.

"There is no reason to make the situation worse or give Hun Sen, who ordered attacks on civilian targets, credit that he can influence protests against the government," the spokesman said.

"Put the internal conflict on pause. Don't let them use our internal divisions as a weapon against us."