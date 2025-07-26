Foreign Ministry maps out evac plan for Thai citizens in Cambodia

People donate their blood in Bangkok on Friday, following a Thai Red Cross call for donations, after Thailand and Cambodia exchange heavy artillery fire during the worst fighting between the two countries in more than a decade. (Photo: Reuters)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced plans to evacuate Thai nationals from Cambodia amid ongoing clashes between the two countries.

The decision came on Friday during a high-level meeting held at the ministry to assess the situation and discuss evacuation strategies.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who joined the meeting via video conference from New York, emphasised the government's readiness to assist its citizens abroad.

"I have instructed the MFA to prepare an evacuation plan for Thais currently in Cambodia," said Mr Maris.

"After consultations with the Ministry of Transport, relevant agencies and airline operators, we agreed to increase the number of seats on Bangkok-Phnom Penh flights to support those wishing to return home."

Mr Maris is currently attending the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

He said he is closely monitoring the border situation and has held discussions with senior MFA officials on evacuation efforts.

While in New York, Mr Maris met with key international figures, including the UN secretary-general; Pakistan's foreign minister and deputy prime minister, who currently chairs the UN Security Council; Panama's foreign affairs minister, who will become the UNSC chair next month, and Japan's deputy foreign minister, who will chair the Ottawa Convention meeting in December.

During these meetings, Mr Maris reaffirmed Thailand's position, saying the country remains committed to resolving this conflict through bilateral mechanisms, grounded in respect for sovereignty and international law.

"However, we will not tolerate Cambodia's provocative actions and interference in our internal affairs," he said.

He also condemned the most recent Cambodian military actions.

"[Thursday's] violation of Thai sovereignty, particularly the targeting of civilian sites such as hospitals, has resulted in casualties. The Royal Thai Government is prepared to escalate its self-defence measures if these armed attacks persist," he said.

Meanwhile, the MFA's Department of Consular Affairs issued an urgent advisory on its official Facebook page, urging all Thai citizens in Cambodia to leave the country as soon as possible.

Thais are also advised to avoid non-essential travel to Cambodia until the situation stabilises.