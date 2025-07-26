Border fighting sparks global concern

In a heartfelt show of solidarity, people gather on Friday at the Thai Red Cross Society's National Blood Centre to donate blood in support of patients affected by the ongoing conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border. (Photo: Wisutthipong Podpai)

The United States, China and Japan have expressed grave concern and urged de-escalation following renewed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, while France also joined the call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution.

The heightened tensions, which escalated on Thursday, have prompted calls for restraint and dialogue from the international community.

The United States Embassy in Bangkok issued a statement the same day conveying the US's deep concerns regarding the escalation in fighting and alarm over harm to innocent civilians.

"The United States is gravely concerned by reports of the escalating fighting along the Thailand-Cambodia border. We are particularly alarmed by reports of harm to innocent civilians. We express our deepest condolences for the loss of life. We strongly urge the immediate cessation of attacks, protection of civilians, and peaceful settlement of disputes," the statement read.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also addressed the Thailand-Cambodia clashes on Thursday during a Q&A session, part of a regular press conference.

Mr Guo said that the Chinese government was deeply concerned and urged both nations to resolve the conflict through negotiation. He emphasised China's commitment to remaining neutral and fair while encouraging dialogue to ease tensions.

"Thailand and Cambodia are friends of China, and they both serve as important members of Asean," Mr Guo stated.

"Being good neighbouring countries and appropriately managing differences would result in foundational and long-term benefits to both countries. We are deeply concerned by the ongoing situation and hope both countries can resolve conflicts appropriately through negotiation and discussion based on mutual benefits and the mutual needs of every member of the region. China will remain neutral and fair and will continue encouraging negotiation, and play a constructive role in relieving tension."

The Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry's website also published a statement from Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshion on Thursday, expressing Japan's deep concern over the situation.

"The Government of Japan expresses deep concern over military clashes that occurred between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24.

"Following a military clash on May 28, tensions have persisted between the two countries, including restrictions on the movement of people and goods across the border. Japan has been working to encourage both countries to de-escalate the situation. A sound relationship between Cambodia and Thailand is extremely important for peace and stability in the region.

"Japan urges both Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and strongly hopes that the tension between the two countries will be eased peacefully through dialogue," Mr Takeshion said.

Adding to the international chorus, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Friday issued a statement expressing deep concern over the recent clash.

"France would like to express deep concern over the recent clash between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24, 2025, which resulted in several loss of lives, and would like to express our deepest condolences to those families," the statement read.

"France would like to call upon Cambodia and Thailand to immediately stop the clash and solve the dispute through international law.

"Meanwhile, France would like to suggest French nationals not travel to those border areas. For those who have been residing in that area, please leave the area as soon as possible."