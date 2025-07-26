Train feeder study gets green light

Listen to this article

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council has approved a study on the feasibility of launching a feeder service network to enhance commuter access to the city's main electric rail systems.

Bang Rak district councillor, Viput Srivaurai, who presented the proposal at a council meeting on Wednesday, said that with the government set to implement its low-cost electric rail service -- charging passengers no more than 20 baht per ride -- now is the right time for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to support the initiative by offering feeder transport services.

"If we fail to provide motorists with a public transport system that covers all areas of the city, many will be left behind, and this opportunity will slip away," said Mr Viput.

Many major cities around the world, including Bangkok, face a common challenge: commuters abandoning public transport due to high costs. This problem, he noted, could be effectively addressed through a well-developed feeder service system.

With an efficient feeder network, sources of air pollution -- such as hazardous PM2.5 dust and carbon dioxide -- could be curbed, as more commuters would be encouraged to switch to public transport, said the councillor.

In Bangkok, suitable feeder services that could be integrated into such a system include public buses, taxis, tuk-tuks, motorcycle taxis, songthaew trucks and other types of on-demand hired transport, Mr Viput said.

He added that the BMA should help design connecting routes, ensuring standards, overseeing revenue, costs and licensing, and gathering passenger input.

The council is urged to promptly conclude a concrete study to improve transport links and make the city more inclusive and accessible for all, he said.

The proposal received overwhelming support from fellow councillors who share the goal of improving residents' access to Bangkok's electric rail systems.