Thai soldiers reclaim Phu Makua after repelling Cambodian assaults

The Thai national flag flies over Phu Makua in Si Sa Ket province on Saturday morning after Thai troops successfully repelled a pre-dawn counterattack by Cambodian forces and secured the border hilltop. (Photo: Royal Thai Army's news update RTATrend Facebook page)

Thai troops successfully repelled a pre-dawn assault by Cambodian forces on Phu Makua, a strategic highland in Si Sa Ket province, and took control of the area.

The confrontation reignited early Saturday, following a Thai operation to regain the border hilltop in the northeastern border province around 6.50pm on Friday.

At 3.30am on Saturday, Cambodian troops launched a renewed offensive to retake Phu Makua. The incursion was forcefully pushed back, according to the "RTATrend" Facebook page.

By 8.45am, the Thai army confirmed that Phu Makua had been secured, sharing photos of soldiers raising the national flag and singing the national anthem. The message highlighted Thailand’s stance on sovereignty: “Our sovereignty will not be trampled upon.”

The Second Army Region also posted a photo of the flag on Phu Makua, confirming the successful operation.

People were urged to remain vigilant and follow official updates closely. The Second Army Region warned that Cambodia is reportedly preparing to deploy significant military and indirect-fire weapons in response.

The Second Army Region urged people to remain vigilant, follow official updates closely and trust the Thai armed forces.