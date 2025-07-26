Thai army confirms shells on Lao side did not come from Thailand

A document from Lao authorities reporting that 10 artillery shells from the border battle between Thailand and Cambodia has damaged premises on Lao territory on Friday. (Photo: Second Army Region)

Artillery shells found on the Lao side, which damaged property, were not fired from Thailand, Royal Thai Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said on Saturday.

Thailand's Second Army Region posted an evidence document from Laos on its Facebook page. The Lao translation stated that 10 shells from the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia landed in Lao territory on Friday, damaging premises at Laem Pa Paek and Laem Makham Pom. It remained unclear which side fired them.

The Thai army expressed deep regret over the damage but confirmed the shells did not originate from Thai forces. "Thailand has used weapons with utmost care to prevent effects outside military targets," it stated.

Maj Gen Winthai reaffirmed that Thailand controls its weaponry strictly in accordance with international protocols. He also accused Cambodia of employing long-range support weapons against civilian targets since Thursday, suggesting this was a deliberate act to mislead international observers regarding Thailand’s role.

The spokesman said the incident in Laos, considering its distance and direction, was likely orchestrated by Cambodia to sow confusion among Lao officials. He condemned the action, calling for Cambodia to cease and warning it could harm their international reputation.

The Royal Thai Army will continue to coordinate closely with Lao authorities to uphold Thai-Lao relations, Maj Gen Winthai added.