Floodwaters swamp Sukhothai town after sandbag wall collapses

Water up to 40cm sends people scrambling from morning market as Yom River breaches barrier

Workers prepare to lower a “big bag” into place to shore up a damaged embankment after floodwaters inundated a riverside area near Wat Khunsuwan in Muang district of Sukhothai on Saturday morning. (Photo: Sukhothai public relations office)

The sudden collapse of a sandbag embankment along the Yom River sent floodwaters rushing into Sukhothai town on Saturday, inundating government offices and local communities with water levels as high as 40 centimetres.

Authorities are racing to contain the deluge with “big bags”, each designed to hold up to 500kg of sand, after a section of the flood barrier gave way.

The breach occurred around 11.30am along a six-metre stretch of reinforced sandbags near Wat Kuha Sawan in Tambon Thani in Muang district. The structure, intended to bolster the riverbank, failed under pressure from rising river levels, unleashing torrents of water into the temple grounds and the surrounding Kuha Sawan community.

The flood quickly spread to the adjacent Trairat morning market, prompting a chaotic scene as vendors and shoppers scrambled to escape the rising waters. Water levels in the market zone reached approximately 40cm, causing significant disruption to local commerce.

The surge also inundated the area around the Phra Ruang Bridge and flooded a two-kilometre stretch of Jarod Withithong Road on the west bank of the Yom River. Several government buildings in the area reported flood levels reaching up to 30 centimetres.

Sukhothai governor Noppit Sirikosol has ordered all relevant agencies to mobilise emergency personnel and heavy machinery to assist residents and strengthen flood defences. Evacuations will be carried out upon request, officials said.