Chon Buri oil depot fire brought under control

Blaze believed to have originated in ruptured fuel pipe at Si Racha facility

Listen to this article

Smoke rises from a fire that broke out at an oil depot in Si Racha, Chon Buri but was quickly contained around midday Saturday. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook)

A fire broke out at an oil storage facility in Si Racha district of Chon Buri at midday Saturday, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

The blaze, believed to have been caused by a ruptured fuel pipe, was brought under control within 30 minutes, while officials continue investigating the exact cause.

Police at Laem Chabang station received the emergency call at around 12 noon and coordinated with local fire crews to contain the flames. Public and private sector personnel also assisted in evacuating workers from the site, as firefighters worked quickly to suppress the blaze using water cannons.

Initial reports suggest the fire started after a fuel pipeline ruptured, causing a leak that ignited outside one of the storage tanks. The area has since been sealed off while forensic and fire investigators examine the scene.

Laem Chabang Municipality has also deployed public health officials to inspect the surrounding communities. Preliminary health checks found no cases of smoke-related illness or injuries among residents.

Authorities from multiple agencies are now coordinating efforts to secure the site and take preventive measures to avoid any potential reignition.