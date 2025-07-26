Border clashes halt rail service in Sa Kaeo

Ban Khlong Luek border station in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

SA KAEO - Railway service between Aranyaprathet and the Ban Khlong Luek border station on the eastern line has been suspended due to border tensions until further notice, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Saturday.

The railway public relations office posted the announcement on Facebook at 3.25pm, apologising for any inconvenience the suspension may cause.

The First Army Region said that on Saturday afternoon Thai troops successfully pushed back Cambodian troops who had encroached on four locations in Thai territory — two in Ta Phraya district and two in Khok Sung — in the eastern province.

Thai forces have been stationed along the border, with over 4,000 people in Sa Kaeo evacuated to 19 temporary shelters in safe zones. The military earlier ordered the closure of all border crossings.

The SRT said it was closely monitoring the situation and would promptly inform the public if there are any updates or changes.