Thaksin: Let military ‘complete their mission’

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets evacuees in Det Udom municipality of Ubon Ratchathani, where he celebrated his 76th birthday on Saturday. (Photo: Image from Amarin TV video)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra denies a family feud is behind the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, saying the military must be given a free hand to “complete their mission” before any talks can take place.

Speaking during a visit to Ubon Ratchathani to support civilians displaced by the clashes, Thaksin insisted the recent deadly skirmishes between Thai and Cambodian forces were not caused by a personal dispute between political families, as widely speculated.

He was referring to the apparent rift between his family and that of former Cambodian premier Hun Sen, which flared following a leaked audio clip in which Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was heard pleading with Hun Sen, saying she would do anything in return for a cessation of the conflict.

Thaksin, who turned 76 on Saturday, rejected claims of political interference and said military operations should proceed professionally and independently.

“I deny this is a conflict between two families. There was never any personal dispute,” he said.

“This incident stems from Cambodia’s dissatisfaction with Thailand. We did nothing to provoke this.”

Wile some foreign governments had offered to mediate — among them Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as Asean chair — Thailand believes the issue could be resolved bilaterally, said Thaksin.

“If Cambodia wants to talk, we’ll talk. But we don’t need intermediaries unless absolutely necessary,” said Thaksin.

“Let the armed forces complete their mission. This is a military operation, and although some have called for a ceasefire, now is not the right time. The mission isn’t over.”

Thaksin, who is seen as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, has raised his profile over the past two weeks at a time when the government nominally headed by his daughter appears leaderless and adrift.

Ms Paetongtarn has been suspended from the prime ministership pending a Constitutional Court ruling on whether her handling of the call with Hun Sen was a breach of ethics.

Critics say Thaksin regularly interferes in government affairs despite being a non-party member. That would constitute a legal offence, if proven.

While visiting evacuees in Det Udom municipality, Thaksin said his purpose was to comfort those displaced by the conflict.

‘He doesn’t help Thai people’

A tense moment arose at the municipality when a local woman identified as Miew approached Thaksin, shouting: “If you’re friends, why did you let your friend kill Thais?”

Ms Miew said she had relatives displaced from Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket and blamed Thaksin for not preventing the conflict, despite his longstanding relationship with Hun Sen.

“He doesn’t help Thai people, only his own family. We’ve been abandoned. I didn’t come here expecting him to take responsibility — he never listens to people like us.”

She later told reporters in English that she was saddened by the suffering of her fellow citizens and accused Thaksin of siding with Cambodia. “If he’s still supporting Hun Sen, the war won’t end. Our people are helping their side.”

Following the confrontation, security officers escorted Ms Miew out of the building. Thaksin emerged from a restroom only after she had left, defusing what had become a brief but emotionally charged disruption.