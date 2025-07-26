UN Security Council calls for de-escalation of clashes

Thai foreign minister says Cambodia must end attacks before talks can take place

Listen to this article

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa holds a briefing at the ministry on Saturday on the UN Security Council deliberations on the Thai-Cambodian conflict. (Image from video posted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The United Nations Security Council has called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, cease hostilities and solve their border dispute through peaceful means.

The message was conveyed during a closed-door meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Friday, where all 15 Security Council members, along with Thai and Cambodian representatives, exchanged views on the conflict.

“The Security Council did not adopt any resolution or issue a formal statement, but the overall consensus was clear,” Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Saturday.

“Members urged both parties to exercise restraint, reduce tensions, cease armed attacks and solve the conflict peacefully through diplomatic and bilateral channels based on good neighbourly principles.”

Mr Maris made the comments at a briefing at the ministry in Bangkok, having just returned from New York where he had been attending a forum on sustainable development.

He added that Security Council members also expressed support for Asean’s role in enabling dialogue under the Asean Charter, and stressed that the conflict does not constitute a threat to international security.

He also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Asean chair, for his ceasefire proposal, which Thailand supports in principle — provided Cambodia halts its attacks and demonstrates sincerity.

“Cambodia must show evidence of good faith to end this conflict,” Mr Maris said

“We remain open to constructive engagement with Malaysia and other Asean partners. I have been in direct contact with Prime Minister Anwar on this issue.”

When asked whether Thailand would consider pursuing legal action against Cambodia at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mr Maris said the matter was being reviewed by the ministry’s Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs.

Also at the briefing, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura condemned Cambodia’s recent artillery strikes on civilian areas in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

As of Saturday, he said, 13 Thai civilians had died with 33 injured from the Cambodian strikes. Seven Thai soldiers have also been killed.

Mr Nikorndej said Cambodia’s actions violated Articles 18 and 19 of the 1949 Geneva Convention to protect civilian infrastructure and medical facilities.