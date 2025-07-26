King opts for quiet birthday events

Listen to this article

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have ordered the cancellation of the King’s royal birthday ceremonies planned for the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace on July 28 and 29.

The Public Relations Department said that while official ceremonies have been called off, the signing of well-wishing books at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion also within the Grand Palace will continue as usual, as will the option to sign messages online. The Prasad Phra Thepbidon Royal Pantheon remains open to the public to pay traditional respects.

The decision was made by Their Majesties who acknowledged the current threats facing the nation, including the armed conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

With everyone focused on safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring public safety, Their Majesties have also bestowed relief items to military personnel and arranged royal food aid for evacuees in shelters near the border.