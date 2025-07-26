Two Buri Ram temple sites closed due to border tensions

Listen to this article

Phanom Rung Historical Park, or Prasat Hin Phanom Rung, is a popular attraction in Buri Ram. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Phanom Rung Historical Park and Muang Tam Sanctuary in Buri Ram province have been closed until further notice, the Department of Fine Arts said on Saturday.

The closure comes in response to escalating unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border, Fine Arts Office 10 said on its Facebook page. Security concerns made it prudent to restrict public access to the sites.

The two ancient sites will remain closed until the situation improves, the office said.

In a related development, Thai Airways International said it was cancelling one of its Bangkok-Phnom Penh round-trip services in light of current developments.

From July 27 to 31, it said, Flight TG584/TG585 on the Bangkok-Phnom Penh route has been cancelled. Flight TG586/TG587 will continue to operate according to the normal schedule, using an aircraft with more seats to accommodate more passengers.

“Thai Airways is closely monitoring and evaluating the situation and is operating flights under the highest safety standards,” it said.