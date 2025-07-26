Conflict spreads to six Thai provinces

At least 33 dead and 150,000 displaced on both sides of contested border

People displaced by fighting wait at a shelter set up in Si Sa Ket province in Thailand on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand and Cambodia pounded each other with heavy artillery fire for a third day on Saturday, as a border conflict that has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 150,000 from their homes spread across the contested frontier.

Clashes broke out for the first time in the coastal region of Trat where the countries’ borders meet on the Gulf of Thailand, around 250 kilometres southwest of the main frontlines that echoed with blasts on Saturday afternoon.

AFP journalists in the Cambodian town of Samraong, near the border that has seen the bulk of the fighting, heard the thump of artillery early Saturday afternoon.

A Thai villager reached by phone as he sheltered in a bunker in Si Sa Ket province, just 10 kilometres from the frontier, also reported hearing artillery.

“I just want this to end as soon as possible,” Sutian Phiewchan told AFP.

Cambodia has accused Thai forces of expanding the offensive deep into its territory against non-military targets including schools, pagodas and residential areas.

Thai forces fired heavy artillery shells into several Cambodian areas outside the conflict zone, Khmer Times reported, citing its defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata. Thailand has denied targeting non-military sites. (Story continues below)

People queue to receive water supplies at a temporary camp set up at the Batthkao Primary School in Oddar Meanchey province of Cambodia, on July 26. (Photo: Reuters)

New air strike

The Royal Thai Air Force said it sent two F-16s and two Gripen fighter jets to attack Cambodian military targets in the Phu Makua area of Si Sa Ket on Saturday afternoon to intercept Cambodian ballistic weapons. The site had been retaken by Thai troops earlier in the day.

Another target was the area of Prasat Ta Muean Thom in Surin, where Cambodian soldiers had set up artillery and personnel to fire into Thailand.

The operation successfully destroyed targets at both locations and the aircraft returned to base safely, the air force said.

On Saturday, the Thai army also reported clashes in Sa Kaeo, bringing the number of border provinces involved to six out of seven.

Both sides say they are open to a truce in the combat now being fought with jets, tanks and ground troops, but have accused the other of undermining efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

The Thai army asked people in its border areas to remain vigilant amid concerns that Cambodia may launch Chinese-made missiles capable of reaching targets in a 130km range, according to a post on Facebook.

Siwat Rattana-Ananta, the Thai army attache in Beijing, met with Chinese officials on Friday and was assured that the country hasn’t supplied Cambodia any fresh weapons since the start of the clash. All the weapons used by Phnom Penh are from prior deals, he said.

Cambodia has relied on China in recent years for modernising its defence sector which includes financial and infrastructure support for the renovation of the Ream Naval Base, as well as extensive military cooperation through joint drills and equipment.

In contrast, Thailand — a long-time US treaty ally — boasts squadrons of F-16 and Swedish-made Gripen combat jets and modern tanks. (Story continues below)

A Thai soldier works in a field kitchen set up for evacuees at the a temporary shelter at Surin Rajabhat University on Friday.

Tensions over temples

Tensions initially flared over long-contested ancient temple sites before fighting spread along the rural border region, marked by a ridge of hills surrounded by jungle and agricultural land where local residents farm mostly rubber and rice.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that 13 people had been confirmed killed in the fighting since Thursday, including eight civilians and five soldiers, with 71 people wounded.

Thai authorities said 13 civilians and seven soldiers had been killed on their side, with 33 injured. The death toll across both nations is now higher than it was in the last major round of fighting between 2008 and 2011.

The conflict has also forced more than 138,000 people to be evacuated from Thailand’s border regions, and more than 35,000 driven from their homes in Cambodia.

After an urgent UN Security Council meeting in New York on Friday, Cambodia’s UN ambassador Chhea Keo said his country wanted a ceasefire.

“Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire — unconditionally — and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute,” he told reporters.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Saturday that for any ceasefire or talks to proceed, Cambodia needed to show “genuine sincerity in ending the conflict”.

Both sides have blamed the other for firing first. (Story continues below)

A Cambodian soldier stands on a truck carrying a Russian-made BM-21 rocket launcher travelling along a street in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25. (Photo: AFP)

Trading accusations

Additionally, Cambodia has accused Thai forces of using cluster munitions, while Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting civilian infrastructure, including a hospital hit by shells and a petrol station and 7-Eleven in Si Sa Ket struck by at least one rocket, killing eight civilians.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited shelters in Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday to meet evacuees.

“The military needs to complete its operations before any dialogue can take place,” Thaksin told reporters.