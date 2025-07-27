Govt warns against online hatred

Listen to this article

Doomed for destruction: The Burapha Force begins dismantling Cambodian structures that encroached upon Thai territory along the border in Sa Kaeo on Saturday. The operation targeted four encroached areas: two in Ta Phraya district and two in Khok Sung district. Royal Thai Army

The government has issued a strong warning to local youths and social media influencers against inciting or engaging in violence towards Cambodian nationals in Thailand.

The military skirmishes along the Thai-Cambodian border must not be used to justify xenophobic or hate-driven acts, said deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak.

Recent social media content portraying Thai youths chasing or assaulting Cambodian workers had crossed the line, he said.

"We urge the public to remain calm, exercise judgement, and not let emotion override rationality. Cambodian civilians have no involvement in the border conflict," he said.

Authorities have been instructed to monitor areas with high concentrations of Cambodian workers.

"Police will take strict legal action against anyone found committing violent acts," he added.

The government reiterated its commitment to international norms and humanitarian values. "Thailand upholds the rule of law and does not support violence, especially against uninvolved civilians," Mr Anukul said.

Meanwhile, the opposition People's Party (PP) issued a directive urging party members not to promote discriminatory actions or language against Cambodians.

"Party members must not encourage, support, or communicate in a way that incites racial hatred or violence," PP secretary-general Sarayut Jailak said.

Amid escalating tensions, thousands of Cambodian migrant workers are voluntarily evacuating Thailand.

As of Saturday morning, long queues were seen at border checkpoints in Chanthaburi and Aranyaprathet, where Cambodian nationals arrived from various provinces -- including Bangkok and central Thailand -- carrying luggage, personal belongings, and even pets.

Many said they were leaving to reunite with family amid growing uncertainty. Employers have expressed concern about labour shortages and rising costs, as they may need to replace the workers with higher-paid Thai labour.

At the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo, nearly 1,000 Cambodian workers gathered, hoping the Thai side would allow them to cross, as had occurred in previous days. However, authorities informed that the border would not open for special passage Saturday, leaving many disappointed.

Later, Aranyaprathet district chief Charin Phuchai and police superintendent Pol Col Phattarakorn Kaonuan contacted Cambodia's consulate to relocate the migrants to a temporary holding area at Klong Luek municipal market hall due to overcrowding at the checkpoint and a lack of proper facilities.

Reports suggest Cambodian workers are fleeing not only due to the border clashes -- now in their third day -- but also because of growing fears fuelled by online rumours of Thai nationalist groups threatening violence against Cambodians.

At the Klong Luek immigration checkpoint, Col Methee Kamtem, commander of Ranger Regiment 12, ordered security reinforcements to ensure the safety of the nearly 1,000 Cambodian migrants awaiting repatriation.

The Public Relations Department reported congestion at the Klong Luek permanent border checkpoint opposite Poipet in Cambodia Saturday morning. A total of 553 Cambodian nationals with passports and 524 with border passes were waiting to return home.

Meanwhile, 1,733 Thai nationals with passports and 168 with border passes were attempting to re-enter Thailand from Cambodia, having been stranded since border closures.