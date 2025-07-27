Trump calls Thai, Cambodian leaders in bid to end conflict

Listen to this article

People rest inside a shelter, after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched for a second day, in Surin, Thailand, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

US President Donald Trump said he called the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to urge them to stop the fighting that erupted earlier this week, warning he wouldn’t make a trade deal with either country while the conflict continued.

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!” Trump said in a social-media post on Saturday.

Trump said he’d spoken with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and that both leaders expressed support for an “immediate Ceasefire”.

The border conflict comes at a perilous time for both countries as they face a raft of economic challenges, including the looming threat of steep 36% US tariffs. While neighbouring Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have secured trade agreements with the Trump administration, export-dependent Thailand has yet to strike a deal.

Earlier this week, Thailand said it was nearing a deal with the US to lower the tariffs rate amid offers of greater market access to US agricultural and industrial products. The US was Thailand’s biggest export market in 2024, accounting for 18% of total shipments.

Mr Phumtham said in a statement that Thailand agreed in principle to the idea of a ceasefire but needed talks with Cambodia and proof of a “sincere intention” from them. Mr Phumtam also said he asked Trump to convey the message to Phnom Penh.

Troops used rockets and artillery to shell targets along the contested border between Thailand and Cambodia for a third day, with fighting expanding to new areas on Saturday. Mr Phumtham told reporters Friday that the severity of the clashes was escalating, and Thailand warned its conflict could “potentially develop into a war”.

“I am trying to simplify a complex situation!” Trump added.

The US, China and Malaysia have reached out to Thai officials to facilitate a ceasefire, but Thailand has said it’s intent on resolving the hostilities bilaterally.

The border clashes also risk worsening a political crisis in Thailand. Its embattled leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has already been suspended as prime minister over her alleged mishandling of the border dispute.

Trump is in Scotland this weekend to visit his golf club there and possibly ink a trade deal with the European Union. He plans to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

The administration hopes to settle numerous trade deals before a self-imposed Aug 1 deadline.