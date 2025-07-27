Smuggler of 5m meth pills thought troops were busy with border clash

(Photo: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดเลย กรมประชาสัมพันธ์)

LOEI - Thai military and police forces have arrested a drug trafficker attempting to smuggle more than five million methamphetamine pills across the Mekong River, taking advantage of heightened military focus on tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was apprehended in Chiang Khan District, Loei Province, near the Thai-Laos border. Authorities seized 12 sacks containing an estimated 5,056,500 methamphetamine tablets, 23 grams of crystal meth, a homemade firearm with ammunition, and two vehicles believed to have been used in the smuggling operation.

The operation took place on Friday night, after officers received a tip-off about an imminent cross-border drug delivery from Laos. Surveillance units observed a longtail boat crossing the Mekong and docking at Ban Hat Hae, where it transferred drugs to a parked blue pickup truck. Officials moved in and arrested the driver, who was found in possession of narcotics and weapons.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to being hired to transport the drugs further inland, assuming that Thai border forces would be spread thin due to ongoing military mobilisation near Cambodia. He believed the reduced presence along the Laos border would allow the operation to go unnoticed.

The suspect has been formally charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. All seized items have been handed over to Chiang Khan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities continue to tighten surveillance along Thailand’s borders as tensions in neighbouring regions provide cover for escalating cross-border criminal activity.